Fans flood Aviation Social Centre for Hitz FM’s Rep Ur Jersey ahead of Champions League final

Audio By Carbonatix
The Aviation Social Centre in Accra is buzzing with excitement as hundreds of football fans, supporters’ groups and music lovers converge for Hitz FM’s annual Rep Ur Jersey event ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.
With some minutes to kick-off, the venue has been packed with patrons proudly repping the jerseys of their favourite clubs, creating a colourful spectacle of football passion and rivalry.
Supporters dressed in the colours of some of the world’s biggest teams, including clubs from the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and other major leagues, have turned the venue into a sea of jerseys as anticipation builds for the much-anticipated showdown between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.
The atmosphere has been charged with excitement, with fans singing club anthems, engaging in friendly banter and predicting the outcome of the final as they await the start of the match.
Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey, which has become a major fixture on Ghana’s sports and entertainment calendar, celebrates football fandom by giving supporters an opportunity to showcase their loyalty while enjoying a day of entertainment and social interaction.
Beyond the football excitement, patrons have been treated to live music performances, games, fan engagement activities and appearances by Hitz FM presenters and other media personalities.
The event also features jersey showcases, quizzes, giveaways and interactive sessions designed to reward fans and deepen the festive atmosphere.
As the countdown to the Champions League final enters its final moments, expectations remain high among supporters, many of whom are hoping to witness their preferred side lift European club football’s most coveted trophy.
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