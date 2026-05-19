Video: Moment Arsenal players found out they were Premier League 2025/26 champions

Arsenal have won the Premier League title after 22 years, with celebrations erupting the moment the players realised they were champions.

A video from the club’s training ground captured the exact moment players and management of Arsenal erupted in jubilation after the final whistle confirmed they had secured the Premier League title.

The squad had gathered together to watch the game between Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night, knowing the outcome would decide the fate of the title race.

The moment the referee blew the final whistle and Manchester City were held to a draw, confirming Arsenal as champions, the entire group broke into celebrations at once, with joy and excitement taking over the training ground.

Manchester City were held to a draw by AFC Bournemouth, sealing Arsenal’s triumph with 82 points, while City finished second with 78 points.

The training ground quickly turned into a scene of celebration, with the squad embracing after a long season of intense pressure and hard work to finally secure the title.

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