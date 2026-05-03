Eddie Howe set to stay in charge of Newcastle after summit

Newcastle Head coach Eddie Howe

Head coach Eddie Howe looks set to lead Newcastle into next season after talks with the club's Saudi Arabian leadership.

Howe and the Newcastle hierarchy are agreed on the future after their annual summit in Northumberland this week.

Rather than acting on emotion, Newcastle's hierarchy have set out to address what has gone wrong with the help of thorough analysis as the club look to bounce back following a bruising campaign.

Howe has been viewed as part of the diagnosis and solution going into an important summer window on Tyneside.

The 48-year-old, who was appointed in November 2021, said on Friday he had faced "difficult questions" during a presentation to the owners and the board.

Only Wolves, Burnley and West Ham have suffered more defeats than Newcastle's 16 in the Premier League this season, and there has been a recognition across the board that has not been good enough.

However, Howe - who ended Newcastle's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy by winning the Carabao Cup last season, and qualified for the Champions League in 2025 and 2023 - has also felt the support of those above him this week.

Other key topics included the sale of star player Alexander Isak to Liverpool and the club's difficulty in replacing a forward who scored 27 goals last season after failing with bids for Hugo Ekitike and Joao Pedro, among others.

Despite the difficulties, Newcastle are five points from a European place, reached the EFL Cup semi-finals and got to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time.

The head coach has been involved in recruitment plans with sporting director Ross Wilson, as Newcastle widen their network and make smarter use of data, and the club's preparations for pre-season.

Howe said he had to "retain the confidence" he would still be at the club next season, before his side returned to winning ways against Brighton on Saturday to end a run of five straight defeats.

"When you don't win football matches, there's a pressure that builds," he said after the 3-1 victory at St James' Park.

"Now, how everyone experiences that is different. For me, I want to do a good job for people.

"I don't want to disappoint people. I don't want to let the supporters down. I don't want to let the players down. I certainly don't want to let the owners down.

"So all those things you are carrying with yourself if you're not delivering enough success."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.