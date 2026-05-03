Slot’s VAR fury but loss highlights Liverpool issues

Arne Slot has one year left on the three-year contract he signed in 2024

Arne Slot claimed it was no surprise a video assistant referee (VAR) intervention went against Liverpool in their 3-2 defeat at Manchester United.

But the Dutch boss said his side must also take a hard look at themselves to stop conceding "ridiculous goals" after falling to an 11th Premier League loss of the season.

Benjamin Sesko's goal, which put United 2-0 ahead in only the 14th minute, was checked for a potential handball, but referee Darren England's call of letting the strike stand was confirmed by the VAR Stuart Attwell.

"If it was a touch, which I think it is, in a ball sport, it has a certain curve, and it changes; it must be a contact, then we should have a debate if that is enough to disallow a goal," said a furious Slot as he banged his fist on the table in his post-match media conference.

"I don't think it is a surprise to anyone this season that if there is a VAR intervention, it goes against us - it has been the whole season the same.

"I remember Paris St-Germain at home, getting a penalty for a soft touch on [Alexis] Mac Allister. VAR intervened and it was not a penalty. The next week, PSG gets one.

"But the second goal, we did not concede because of the handball. We lost it because we lost the ball in a stupid position, so we have to look at ourselves first. This is a complete pattern over the season, but there is also a pattern that we concede ridiculous goals."

Former England striker Alan Shearer told BBC Match of the Day: "I think it was handball. I don't want to see goals disallowed for that, but when they are applying the law, it should have been disallowed."

Reds prepare for summer of change

A chant of "champions" was a constant from the away end throughout this wild afternoon at Old Trafford.

The Liverpool fans had every right to remind their rivals of their triumph last season, but it was a timely reminder too of how far their side has fallen in a feeble title defence.

United finished 42 points behind them in 15th place, but now look set to finish above Slot's side for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.

Michael Carrick's men also completed a league double over Liverpool for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

A tally of 18 defeats across all competitions is also the most since the Reds lost 19 in 2009-10, Rafael Benitez's last season at Anfield. Since 1962, there have been only three seasons in which Liverpool has lost more than 18 games in a campaign.

Those numbers sum up their plight.

It doesn't take much of an eye test to sum it up, too. Six points clear of sixth-placed Bournemouth with three games left, Liverpool should secure Champions League football and deserve some credit for that.

But watch this side on a weekly basis, and it's clear to see this is a team that is struggling and one that cannot wait for this campaign to finish.

The injuries have been relentless, encapsulated by record signing Alexander Isak being absent at Old Trafford, with third-choice Freddie Woodman and fourth-choice Armin Pecsi as their two goalkeeping options.

Mohamed Salah, also ruled out with injury, watched on from the directors' box and wondered how Liverpool could have done with the Egyptian, who has scored more times against United in the Premier League than anyone else.

Despite the absences, Liverpool would have been aware of the task against Carrick's resurgent outfit and had all week to prepare, yet still delivered a woeful first-half performance.

Once again, they went behind first, and despite United's best efforts to gift them a way back into the game and drawing level at 2-2, it was another Liverpool error which helped the hosts secure the three points.

Mac Allister will know he should have cleared his lines before Kobbie Mainoo's 77th-minute winner.

Slot spoke earlier this week about this summer marking the start of a new cycle. At the bare minimum, he and his players need to ensure that it includes Champions League football.

"I wouldn't say I'm concerned [about qualifying], but I am completely aware that we need three points, and that is why I am so annoyed we did not get them," added Slot.

"If you are 2-2 and have come back from 2-0 down, you should at least come out with a draw."

But, deep down, he will know that, regardless of Champions League qualification, Liverpool is in for a summer of change.

'A decision that could have gone either way' - analysis

By Dale Johnson, Football issues correspondent

Slot and Carrick have both had reason to complain about VAR decisions recently.

The Liverpool boss has bemoaned a series of calls that went in favour of the opposition, while Carrick called the red card for a hair pull by Lisandro Martinez against Leeds "one of the worst decisions I've seen".

This time, the United boss was the beneficiary of a decision which could have gone either way.

Judging whether the ball has touched a player's hand can be one of the trickiest roles of the VAR.

It involves using split-screen angles because depth perception can give the incorrect suggestion that the ball has touched the hand or arm on just one camera.

The decision comes down to a VAR assessing the weight of the evidence and asking themselves whether they can be sure the ball touched the hand.

In these situations, who is in the VAR chair can make a difference. Because, while handball before a goal is considered a factual decision, whether you think the ball touched the fingers in a case like this is very much subjective.

Slow motion can help, but there should not be an over-reliance on zooming in. Broadcasters have higher frame-rate options with an ultra-zoom, which Sky showed a few minutes after play had restarted.

In this case, the VAR Attwell felt he did not have the definitive evidence to overturn the goal. He may have believed it was likely, but he could not be absolutely sure.

Match referee England explained this to the two captains before play resumed.

If you are a Liverpool fan, you will absolutely feel that there was proof, of course.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.