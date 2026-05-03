Inter beat Parma to clinch Serie A title

Audio By Carbonatix
Inter Milan clinched their 21st Serie A title with a convincing 2-0 win over Parma.
Needing only a point to claim the Scudetto with three games to spare, Marcus Thuram and Henrikh Mkhitaryan struck the decisive goals in the success at San Siro.
Inter, who last won the title in 2024, moved 12 points clear of defending champions Napoli.
France forward Thuram opened the scoring in first-half added time, powering a right-footed finish into the corner past Parma keeper Zion Suzuki.
Inter had to wait until the 80th minute for their second, with Lautaro Martinez sending the ball across the face of goal for his fellow substitute, 37-year-old Mkhitaryan, to slot home.
Blue and gold ribbons littered the pitch at the end as Inter boss Cristian Chivu celebrated his first major prize as a coach, having won Serie A three times as a player with the club.
He had told the media before the game that Inter wanted to "kill off" the Scudetto, external "as soon as possible".
And they dominated against 12th-placed Parma, with five of their 12 shots on target, compared to the visiting side's none from four, 59% possession and three big chances.
Inter have scored 19 goals in their past six matches and were favourites to be crowned champions, having won 26 of their 35 matches.
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