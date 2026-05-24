GPL 2025/26: Berekum Chelsea end season on high with win over Bechem

Audio By Carbonatix
Berekum Chelsea wrapped up the 2025/26 season in impressive fashion with a 3-2 victory over regional rivals Bechem United at the Golden City Park.
Chelsea took firm control in the first half as Seidu Abubakari struck twice in quick succession in the 37th and 38th minutes to put the hosts in command.
Bechem United responded before the break through veteran forward Augustine Okrah, who pulled one back in the 44th minute to keep the visitors in the contest.
The Hunters returned strongly after half-time and pushed for an equaliser, but Marvin Owusu restored Chelsea’s cushion with an 85th-minute strike.
Okrah later scored directly from a corner in the closing moments, but Bechem United could not find another goal as Chelsea held on to secure a fifth straight victory to end the campaign.
The result sees Berekum Chelsea finish sixth on the league table with 50 points, while Bechem United end the season in 11th place with 47 points.
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