2026 World Cup: Sports Ministry demands FIFA intervention over Partey’s visa denial

Ghana's Ministry of Sports and Recreation has called on FIFA to take a "more active interest" in safeguarding the rights of participating nations after midfielder Thomas Partey was denied entry into Canada.

The development means the 33-year-old will play no part in Ghana's World Cup Group L opener against Panama at Toronto's BMO Field on 17 June.

The Ministry expressed concern over the situation, arguing that all qualified nations should have access to their eligible players and officials throughout the competition.

"We therefore call on FIFA to take a more active interest in this matter and to engage host nations on safeguards that protect the rights of accredited players, officials and Member Associations.

"FIFA's commitment to fairness must extend beyond the field of play to ensure that all qualified teams have access to their eligible players. As football's global governing body, FIFA must continue to champion principles that uphold competitive integrity, equal participation and fair representation throughout its competitions."

"The integrity of the tournament depends not only on what happens on the pitch, but also on ensuring that the rules and principles governing participation are applied consistently and fairly."

Partey was named in Ghana's World Cup squad and travelled with the team to the United States earlier this month.

He arrived in Washington DC with his team-mates on 4 June before the Black Stars moved to their training base in Rhode Island.

However, he has been unable to enter Canada and will therefore miss the match against Panama.

The midfielder remains eligible to feature in Ghana's remaining group matches, which will be played in the United States.

The Black Stars face England at Gillette Stadium in Boston on 23 June before concluding their group-stage campaign against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on 27 June.

Partey was charged by London's Metropolitan Police in July 2025 with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. In September 2025, he pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He was subsequently charged with two additional counts of rape in February 2026 and pleaded not guilty to those charges in April.

The allegations involve four women and relate to incidents alleged to have occurred between 2020 and 2022.

Detectives began investigating after receiving an allegation of rape in February 2022, while a separate investigation was launched following reports made to police in August 2025.

The case is due to be heard at Southwark Crown Court in London. The trial had initially been scheduled for November but could now be delayed until early 2027.

Under the conditions of his bail, Partey is required to inform authorities of any plans to travel abroad.

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