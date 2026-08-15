NPP polls: List of newly elected NPP regional chairmen

Audio By Carbonatix
Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have elected new regional executives across the country as the party begins the process of reorganising its structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.
The regional executive elections were held on Saturday, August 15, with several of the contests for the chairmanship position going down to the wire.
Based on provisional results declared by the Electoral Commission officials who supervised the polls, the following candidates have been elected regional chairmen:
1. Western Region – Ignatius Kwesi Afrifa
2. Savannah Region – Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana
3. Bono Region – Kwame Baffoe Abronye
4. Greater Accra Region – Dr Bernard Okoe Boye
5. Ashanti Region – Odeneho Kwaku Appiah
6. Eastern Region – Jeff Konadu Addo
7. Central Region – Joseph Kobinah Esibu
8. Western North Region – Result pending
9. Ahafo Region – Robert Sarfo Mensah
10. Northern Region – Mohammed Baatima Adam (Samba)
11. North East Region – Alhaji Mohammed Fuseini
12. Upper East Region – Elvis Figo Awonekai
13. Upper West Region – Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman
14. Volta Region – Makafui Kofi Woanyah
15. Oti Region – Dr Frank Yirenkyi
16. Bono East Region – Ibrahim Bukari Baba
The elections form part of the NPP’s efforts to strengthen its regional structures, rebuild its grassroots base and position the party for the 2028 general elections.
The regional chairmen-elect are expected to work with their respective executives to lead the party’s mobilisation, reorganisation and electoral preparations over the next phase of its political activities.
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