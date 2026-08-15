NPP polls: Makafui Woanya re-elected as Volta Regional Chairman

Audio By Carbonatix
Delegates in the Volta Region have reaffirmed their collective decision to retain Makafui Woanya as the Volta Regional NPP chairman by endorsing his candidature.
In today’s regional executive elections in Ho, 169 delegates voted for the incumbent chairman, surpassing Joseph Homenya’s 148 votes.
This victory affirms Mr Woanya's mandate to lead the party's affairs in the Volta Region for a third term, aiming to strengthen his position ahead of the 2028 general elections.
Mr Woanya overcame allegations of tyranny, divisiveness, and oppression, among others, to secure victory in the fiercely contested regional executive elections.
Addressing the press, he pledged to unite the party members to foster synergy and work towards the party’s collective benefit, while also issuing a stern warning to the governing New Patriotic Party following his victory.
He stated that the NPP intends to intensify efforts against the NDC in the Volta Region, with the aim of garnering more votes.
“We are going to put our house in order. We are going to unite the Volta Region. By doing this, we are sure that we will make a lot of inroads into the votes of the NDC. I can assure the NDC that in December 2028, victory will be the NPP’s,” he declared.
He further explained that campaign activities would focus primarily on the presidential votes, believing this strategy will help propel the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to victory in the 2028 elections.
“Having studied the Volta Region for a very long time, I think we will concentrate now on the presidential votes more than the parliamentary votes. Because we know that the presidential votes add up to the national votes, but the parliamentary votes do not add up to the national votes.
“So, our concentration will be more on the presidential campaign than on the parliamentary campaigns. The regional constituency, down to the electoral area executives, will be concentrated on the presidential campaign,” he elaborated.
He noted that the NDC has been fully exposed as the Mahama-led government is unable to deliver on promises, especially the 24-hour economy, leading people in the Volta Region to vote against the NDC in the 2028 elections.
“I can assure you that the Volta Region will not remain the same because of the promises that were made after the NDC’s victory. The 24-hour economy, this time around, is dumsor, dumsor, dumsor, dumsor.
Ghanaians are now realising that they have to go back to the NPP because that is the only way they can survive,” he stressed.
Regional Chairman: Makafui Woanyah
1st Vice Chairman: Kenneth Kodjo Ayim
2nd Vice Chairman: Palous Quashie
Regional Secretary: Shanbanton Moses
Deputy Secretary: Titus Attamiah
Regional Treasurer: Oxford Kwasi Agboli
Regional Organiser: Wisdom Klutsey
Women’s Organiser: Lebene Gbeti
Youth Organiser: Senyo Emmanuel Amekplenu
Nasara Organiser: Abdullah Suala
Communications Officer: Perry Kwashie Nuwordu
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