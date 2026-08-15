Iddrisu Sulemana edges Clifford Braimah to become NPP Savannah Regional Chairman

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana has been elected Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah Region after narrowly defeating former Ghana Water Limited Managing Director Clifford Abdallah Braimah in the party’s regional executive elections.

Alhaji Sulemana secured 92 votes, just four votes ahead of Dr Braimah, who polled 88 votes in the closely fought contest.

The outcome brings an end to Dr Braimah’s bid to lead the party’s regional structure, with Alhaji Sulemana now expected to oversee the NPP’s reorganisation and mobilisation activities in the Savannah Region ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Aboagye Kwame won the First Vice Chairman position with 124 votes, defeating Alhaji Braimah Adam, who obtained 54 votes.

Johnson Kwame Gyinde was elected Second Vice Chairman after polling 120 votes against Mahama S. Mumuni Akotia’s 60 votes.

The Secretary position went to Seidu Ayuba, who secured 91 votes, narrowly beating Mohammed Issah, who polled 89 votes.

Sulemana Aminu Mayoyo emerged as Deputy Secretary with 83 votes, while Sumani Inusah secured 97 votes. However, the results provided indicate an apparent inconsistency in the Deputy Secretary figures and candidate designation.

Raphael Mahama Akati was elected Organiser unopposed, while Ali Abubakar won the Treasurer position with 106 votes against Abu Lutie’s 74.

In the Women’s Organiser contest, Mohammed Fatahia emerged victorious with 91 votes, ahead of Losina Barikisu and Mahama Sheila Hanatu, who polled 48 and 41 votes respectively.

Mohammed Shiraz-Deen was elected Communications Officer with 60 votes, defeating Kanyiti Saburu Kantama, Mohammed Muniru, Abubakar Ridwan and Sulemana Martin Rashid.

Alpha Omar Yakubu won the Nasara Organiser position with 95 votes, while Adam Mohammed Mansuru emerged Youth Organiser after polling 97 votes.

The newly elected executives are expected to lead the NPP’s organisational activities in the Savannah Region as the party seeks to rebuild its structures, strengthen grassroots mobilisation and improve its electoral prospects ahead of the 2028 elections.

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