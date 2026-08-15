NPP’s 2024 Bolgatanga Central Parliamentary Candidate elected Upper East Regional Chairman

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 parliamentary candidate for Bolgatanga Central, Elvis Figo Awonekai, has been elected Chairman of the party in the Upper East Region.

Mr Awonekai secured 177 votes in the regional executive elections held in Bolgatanga, beating his closest rival, Dr Moses Kwabena Atinga, who polled 123 votes.

Filson Kweku Awankuah obtained 18 votes, while Patrick Ayaaba secured 13 votes. Osman M. Konkonba received one vote.

Addressing delegates after his victory, Mr Awonekai said the new regional leadership could not afford to delay in getting to work, with the 2028 general elections fast approaching.

He said the contest may have placed the candidates on different sides during the election, but the outcome now required all of them to work together towards rebuilding the party.

“Time is not on our side. We have an election to win in 2028,” he said.

Mr Awonekai said the newly elected executives would complete the necessary organisational processes and begin their duties in line with the NPP’s constitution.

He identified the restoration of unity within the party as one of his key priorities, saying divisions that affected the NPP’s fortunes must be addressed ahead of the next election.

The new Regional Chairman expressed confidence that the executives elected alongside him possessed the experience and capacity required to bring the party’s various factions together and strengthen its structures across the Upper East Region.

He said the immediate task was to unite the rank and file, rebuild the party at the grassroots and position the NPP for a stronger showing in the 2028 general elections.

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