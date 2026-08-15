Abronye DC retains NPP Bono Regional chairmanship

Audio By Carbonatix
Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has retained his position as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman after winning the regional election on Saturday, August 15.
He beat three others overwhelmingly to secure the seat.
Abronye secured 201 votes to defeat four other candidates and maintain his leadership of the NPP in the Bono Region.
His victory gives him another mandate to lead the party’s regional structure and coordinate its political and organisational activities across the region.
He is also expected to continue overseeing the party’s affairs at the regional level as the NPP prepares for its next phase of political activities.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Labour backs proposed IPEC but demands full involvement in pay reforms
2 hours
-
Ashaiman, parts of Accra to face 15-hour power outage Sunday
2 hours
-
Mohammed Baantima Samba retains NPP Northern Regional chairmanship
3 hours
-
Qatar denies capturing three Iranian pilots after downing fighter jets
4 hours
-
Jeff Konadu Addo retains NPP Eastern Regional chairmanship
4 hours
-
Peru cracks down on illegal gold mining in Amazon reserve with military show of force
5 hours
-
NPP polls: Makafui Woanya re-elected as Volta Regional Chairman
5 hours
-
NPP polls: List of newly elected NPP regional chairmen
5 hours
-
Eleven killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, authorities say
5 hours
-
MTN launches Bright Scholars Alumni Network to harness opportunity
6 hours
-
Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council demands apology from Akyemansa DCE over chieftaincy interference
6 hours
-
Rescuers search for survivors of powerful Indonesia earthquake
6 hours
-
Ghana Prisons Service on manhunt for 29-year-old escapee
6 hours
-
Researchers warn Ghana’s coastal erosion could worsen
6 hours
-
Morocco detains dozens of migrants trying to cross into Ceuta, reports say
6 hours