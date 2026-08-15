National | Politics

Abronye DC retains NPP Bono Regional chairmanship

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  15 August 2026 5:29pm
Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC
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Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has retained his position as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman after winning the regional election on Saturday, August 15.

He beat three others overwhelmingly to secure the seat.

Abronye secured 201 votes to defeat four other candidates and maintain his leadership of the NPP in the Bono Region.

His victory gives him another mandate to lead the party’s regional structure and coordinate its political and organisational activities across the region.

He is also expected to continue overseeing the party’s affairs at the regional level as the NPP prepares for its next phase of political activities.

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