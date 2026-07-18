Patricia Etornam Hlorbu files nomination for NPP Volta Regional Women Organiser

Entrepreneur and public relations practitioner Patricia Etornam Hlorbu has officially filed her nomination to contest for the position of Volta Regional Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), pledging to strengthen the party's grassroots structures and help improve its electoral fortunes in the region ahead of the 2028 general election.

Ms Hlorbu said her decision to contest is driven by a desire to bring renewed energy and practical leadership to the party's women's wing, with a focus on mobilisation, empowerment, and organisational reforms.

Speaking after filing her nomination, she described her bid as an opportunity to contribute to rebuilding the party in the Volta Region.

“I didn’t come to occupy a position. I came to work,” she said.

“My mission remains clear and unwavering: to reclaim victory in 2028 and beyond, reform our systems to work for everyone, and revive hope across our great NPP in the Volta Region.”

Ms Hlorbu, who has a background in entrepreneurship, public relations, and skills development, said she intends to leverage her experience to connect more effectively with women across the region, including traders, professionals, entrepreneurs, and young people.

She believes the women's wing can play a more active role in grassroots mobilisation and political engagement across all 18 constituencies in the Volta Region.

As part of her vision, she pledged to promote the achievements of women within the party, expand skills training opportunities, and facilitate access to business support and funding initiatives for women.

She said these interventions would help bridge the gap between policy and the everyday needs of women operating small businesses and startups across communities, including Ho, Keta, Battor, Adidome, Kpando, Hohoe, Kpeve, and Sogakope.

“This is a shared vision,” she told supporters. “With your prayers, guidance, and mandate, we will re-energise our women’s wing and secure a historic victory for our great party.”

Ms Hlorbu also expressed confidence that with stronger grassroots structures and effective mobilisation, the NPP could significantly increase its votes in the Volta Region during the 2028 general election.

According to her, reforming the operations of the regional women's wing will be central to achieving the party's broader objective of becoming more competitive in the region.

“Hope is not a campaign word. Hope is jobs, training, dignity, and a party structure that answers when you call. That is what I want to build with you,” she said.

She concluded by thanking party members and supporters for their encouragement.

“Thank you for standing with me,” she added.

The Volta Regional Women Organiser is responsible for coordinating the activities of the party's women's wing, leading grassroots mobilisation, and supporting voter outreach ahead of elections.

With nominations now closed, delegates are expected to assess the various aspirants based on their plans to strengthen the party's structures, expand membership, and improve electoral performance in the region.

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