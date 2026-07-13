Miracles Aboagye’s detention orchestrated to divert attention from Mahama’s alleged third-term agenda – NPP

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has described the detention of the former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, as a setback to Ghana's democracy.

He alleged that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is using the matter to divert public attention from what he claims was President John Mahama's third-term agenda.

Mr. Kodua made the remarks on Monday, July 13, while speaking to journalists at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters, where Mr. Aboagye is being held and investigated for the alleged misappropriation and diversion of approximately GH¢55 million in public funds.

"It's a shame for our democracy. It's a shame for the struggle that all of us have made, that our forefathers made, to bring this country to this point, that the NDC government under His Excellency John Mahama wants to take us backwards," he said.

The NPP General Secretary further alleged that the investigation forms part of a broader political strategy to distract Ghanaians from what he described as attempts by the president to extend his stay in office beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

"We know that with all that is happening, there is a hidden agenda, an attempt to divert attention from what the President is seeking to do by seeking a third term as president.

"He doesn't want Ghanaians to talk about it or comment about it, so they throw in something that will divert attention," Mr. Kodua claimed.

He maintained that the 1992 Constitution is explicit on presidential term limits.

"The Constitution is clear. Two terms is two terms. So it's not these antics that will take our minds from what the government wants to do by extending the tenure of the president.

"If this is what they think they can do to divert attention, then they have failed. They have failed woefully," he added.

Mr. Kodua also insisted that the NPP would not be intimidated by the government's actions.

"The New Patriotic Party is a strong party. We have men who are very resilient. We have men who will not be coerced by all these tactics of intimidation.

"I can assure you that we shall bounce back in 2028. But when the tables turn, appointees of this government should be very worried," he stated.

Mr. Aboagye is currently under investigation by EOCO over the alleged misappropriation and diversion of approximately GH¢55 million in public funds.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, EOCO said Mr. Aboagye, together with the former accountant of IMCCoD, Gerald Appiah, and other unnamed persons, is being investigated over alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities at the Secretariat.

According to the anti-graft agency, the investigations were triggered by a petition from the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD, who requested further investigations into a forensic audit covering the period from August 1, 2022, to February 2, 2025.

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