‘Ghana lost a president, but I lost a mentor and a friend’ – Mahama pays tribute to Atta Mills

President John Mahama has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late President John Evans Atta Mills, describing him as not only a former Head of State but also "a mentor and a friend."

Marking 14 years since the passing of Professor Mills, President Mahama said his visit to Asomdwee Park on Friday, July 24, served as a reminder that the late president's enduring legacy lies not in the office he held, but in the values he embodied.

"Fourteen years ago today, Ghana lost a president, but I lost a mentor and a friend," Mr Mahama wrote in a social media post.

Reflecting on the memorial visit, he said standing once again at the final resting place of the late president brought back memories of a leader whose humility, integrity and unwavering principles continue to inspire many.

"At Asomdwee Park this morning, I stood once again where we laid Professor Mills to rest, and I was reminded of what truly endures: not the title he held, but the man he was. Gentle. Principled. Unshaken in his convictions, even when the noise around him grew loud," he stated.

President Mahama said Professor Mills demonstrated that compassion and strong leadership can coexist, describing his life as an important lesson for the country's political leadership.

"Professor Mills taught us that kindness is not weakness, and that decency has no conflict with leadership. In a time when our politics can feel divided and impatient, his life is a quiet but powerful lesson," he noted.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the ideals of the late president, pledging to lead with integrity and to regard public office as a sacred trust.

"I remain committed to walking in his footsteps, leading with integrity, and treating public office as the sacred trust it truly is," he added.

Professor John Evans Atta Mills, Ghana's third President under the Fourth Republic, died on July 24, 2012, while serving in office.

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