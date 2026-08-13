Ghana Industry Leadership Awards celebrate business excellence and innovation

Chief Executive Officer of SIM Group of Companies, Kofi Amoako Attah, has been honoured as Exemplary Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2026 Ghana Industry Leadership Awards.

The award recognised his leadership, entrepreneurial vision and contribution to Ghana’s business community.

The ceremony, held at the Marriott Hotel in Airport Residential Area, Accra, brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs and other distinguished guests to celebrate excellence, innovation and contributions to national development.

The event also provided an opportunity for industry players to network and reflect on developments and achievements across various sectors of the economy.

Mr Amoako Attah, whose recognition was one of the highlights of the ceremony, was commended for his resilience and leadership in building and managing businesses.

Speaking during an interview at the event, he said effective leadership should extend beyond the pursuit of profit and focus on creating lasting value.

He emphasised the importance of vision, discipline and resilience in entrepreneurship, while stressing the need for leaders to inspire their teams and contribute positively to the wider community.

The awards ceremony celebrated individuals and organisations whose work has contributed to growth and innovation within Ghana's economy.

Organisers said the recognition of industry leaders was intended to highlight the role of businesses and entrepreneurs in driving economic development and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

The evening featured dinner, networking and the presentation of awards to distinguished personalities across various categories.

For Mr Amoako Attah, the recognition adds to the growing focus on entrepreneurial leadership and the contribution of Ghanaian businesses to national development.

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