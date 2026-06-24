Ghana business growth summit to champion MSME development

Ghana is set to host a major entrepreneurship and business development summit aimed at strengthening the growth and competitiveness of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as part of activities marking World MSME Day 2026.

The event, dubbed the Ghana Business Growth Summit 2026, is being organised by AfriMass Network in partnership with Katon and Graphic Business, with support from a number of corporate and development-focused institutions. It will be held virtually on Friday, June 26, 2026, under the theme: “The Power of Small: Unlocking the Potential of MSMEs in Ghana.”

The summit is expected to bring together entrepreneurs, start-ups, investors, policymakers, development partners, technology innovators, business leaders and ecosystem enablers to discuss practical strategies for accelerating business growth and improving profitability.

The organisers say the initiative is intended to highlight the critical contribution of MSMEs to economic transformation, employment creation and innovation, while addressing the persistent challenges that continue to constrain their growth.

According to the organisers, MSMEs account for more than 90 per cent of businesses globally and generate a substantial proportion of employment opportunities, making them indispensable drivers of economic development and social inclusion. In Ghana, the sector remains the backbone of the economy, supporting livelihoods and fostering entrepreneurship across communities.

Despite their importance, many small businesses continue to struggle with limited access to finance, market opportunities, business formalisation, technology adoption, digital transformation, mentorship and growth capital, challenges that often hinder expansion and long-term sustainability.

The summit seeks to provide a strategic platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing and collaboration among key stakeholders in Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Speaking ahead of the event, the founder of AfriMass Network, Mr Raymond Smith, said empowering MSMEs remained one of the most effective ways of stimulating inclusive economic growth and strengthening the country's private sector.

“The future of Ghana's economy depends largely on the success of its entrepreneurs and small businesses. MSMEs are not merely participants in economic development; they are drivers of innovation, employment and community transformation. Through the Ghana Business Growth Summit, we seek to provide practical solutions, mentorship opportunities and strategic connections that will help businesses unlock their full potential,” the organisers stated.

The one-day virtual summit will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, expert masterclasses, mentorship sessions and networking opportunities focused on some of the most pressing issues confronting small businesses.

Key thematic areas will include:

Access to finance and investment readiness;

Digital transformation and artificial intelligence;

Business leadership and mentorship;

Customer service and revenue growth;

Innovation and entrepreneurship development; and

Sustainable business growth strategies.

Held under the tagline “Mentoring People, Making Profit,” the summit is expected to provide participants with valuable insights from successful entrepreneurs, financial institutions, industry experts and business executives who have built resilient enterprises in challenging environments.

Organisers expect more than 300 participants from Ghana and beyond to join the virtual event, which will be streamed live on the Katon Meet App. Extensive coverage is also expected across traditional and digital media platforms.

The summit aligns with broader efforts by governments, development agencies, financial institutions and private sector organisations to strengthen entrepreneurial ecosystems and expand opportunities for MSMEs as catalysts for economic resilience and sustainable development.

As Ghana joins the international community in commemorating World MSME Day, the organisers say the summit will reinforce the message that small businesses possess enormous potential to transform lives, create jobs and drive national prosperity when provided with the right support, mentorship and opportunities.

They have therefore called on entrepreneurs, start-ups, investors, corporate institutions, policymakers and development partners to participate in what they describe as an important national conversation on the future of Ghana’s MSME sector.

World MSME Day is observed annually following its adoption by the United Nations General Assembly to recognise the contribution of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, poverty reduction, economic inclusion and job creation worldwide.

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