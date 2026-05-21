Trade Minister leads high-level mission to China to woo investors

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, is leading a high-powered Ghanaian delegation to China as part of the government’s intensified efforts to deepen bilateral economic cooperation and attract strategic investments into Ghana’s industrial and agribusiness sectors.

The strategic mission, undertaken on the directive of President John Dramani Mahama, forms part of the government’s broader RESET Agenda and industrial transformation programme aimed at positioning Ghana as a leading trade, manufacturing, and investment destination in Africa.

The delegation comprises officials from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, VALCO, the Ghana Free Zones Authority, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and private-sector strategic partner Sentuo Group, alongside senior technical stakeholders.

A key highlight of the mission is the participation of the delegation in the China–Ghana Investment Forum, where the Minister is expected to deliver a keynote address promoting Ghana’s expanding investment opportunities, industrial potential, investor-friendly environment, and strategic access to regional and continental markets.

As part of the investment mission, the Ghanaian delegation toured major industrial facilities in Hubei and Wuhan Provinces, including advanced maize milling and silo manufacturing plants, fertiliser production facilities, integrated chemical industrial parks, and large-scale agro-industrial manufacturing ecosystems.

The visits provided first-hand insight into integrated industrial chain models linking fertiliser production, agricultural inputs, storage infrastructure, food processing, logistics, and export-oriented manufacturing – systems which the Government believes can support Ghana’s ambition to accelerate agricultural industrialisation and value addition.

The delegation’s inspection of maize milling and storage facilities aligns directly with President Mahama’s vision to establish a comprehensive maize economy in Ghana through large-scale processing, storage, and export systems.

Through strategic partnerships and industrial cooperation, Ghana will establish modern maize milling and silo infrastructure to buy, process, store and export value-added products to the world.

The China mission also focused significantly on fertiliser industrialisation and agricultural input manufacturing as part of Government’s strategy to reduce fertiliser import dependency and support the Feed Ghana Programme.

During the engagements, the delegation explored opportunities for collaboration on:

• Large-scale fertilizer manufacturing

• NPK and urea-based fertilizer production

• Agricultural input distribution systems

• Agrochemical production

• Industrial storage and logistics infrastructure

• Technology transfer and industrial research partnerships

• Industrial park development

• Agricultural mechanization systems

Government officials indicated that Ghana’s fertiliser industrialisation agenda is expected to support local food production, stabilise fertiliser prices, improve farmer productivity, and reduce pressure on foreign exchange through import substitution.

The delegation also held discussions with industrial technology and manufacturing companies involved in recycling, plastics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced agro-processing systems, with a strong focus on attracting Chinese investment into Ghana’s manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Ms Ofosu-Adjare is expected to further highlight Ghana’s strategic position as the preferred gateway to West Africa through the ECOWAS market and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), alongside the growing opportunities arising from the zero-tariff trade arrangement between Ghana and China.

Government believes Ghana’s stable democratic environment, improving infrastructure, strategic geographic location, and strong policy support for industrialisation continue to position the country as one of Africa’s most attractive destinations for global investment.

Officials say the mission is expected to open new pathways for strategic partnerships capable of driving industrial expansion, job creation, skills development, technology transfer, and sustainable economic growth.

Accompanying the Minister on the mission is the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, together with senior officials and representatives from relevant state institutions and the private sector.

The visit underscores Ghana’s commitment to strengthening international economic partnerships and accelerating industrial development through strategic global cooperation and foreign direct investment.

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