TDC, GIADEC and ARISE IIP join forces to advance Tema Industrial Park project

The government of Ghana, through the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) and TDC Ghana Ltd, in partnership with ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), has reached a key milestone in the development of an integrated industrial park in Tema.

In April 2026, the parties incorporated Tema Integrated Industrial Parks Company Limited (TIIPco), a special purpose vehicle established to develop and manage the industrial park.

Following incorporation, TDC made available its land adjacent to the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) smelter and granted TIIPco a Right of Entry, which has been accepted. Site preparation activities have commenced in preparation for project implementation.

This milestone follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and Shareholders’ Agreement between the parties. The Tema Integrated Industrial Park will span approximately 100 to 120 hectares within the Tema Heavy Industrial Area.

A statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs and Communications, Priscilla Hemans explained that the project is a strategic partnership designed to advance the vision of President John Dramani Mahama to establish an integrated industrial park in Tema to create jobs, promote local value addition, and strengthen Ghana’s industrialization agenda.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to support Ghana’s industrial development through modern infrastructure that attracts investment, enables local processing of raw materials, and contributes to sustainable economic growth.

ARISE IIP contributes its pan-African expertise in designing, financing, building, and operating integrated industrial ecosystems. Its approach focuses on enabling local transformation of raw materials, enhancing export competitiveness, and promoting sustainable industrialization.

A sod-cutting ceremony for the full rollout of the project is expected to be conducted by the President in the coming weeks.

The Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) was established under the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation Act, 2018 (Act 976) to develop and promote a globally competitive integrated aluminium industry in Ghana.

GIADEC manages the Government of Ghana’s interests across the aluminium value chain, including its shareholding in Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) and Ghana Bauxite Company Limited (GBC).

About TDC Ghana Ltd

TDC Development Company Limited (TDC Ghana Ltd) was established in 1952 by an Act of Parliament to plan, develop, and manage approximately 63 square miles of public land in the Tema Acquisition Area under a 125-year lease. TDC continues to play a central role in Tema’s urban and industrial development.

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) is a pan-African developer and operator of industrial ecosystems.

The company designs, finances, develops, and operates large-scale industrial platforms that integrate infrastructure, logistics, utilities, and business services to enable local value addition and export competitiveness.

ARISE IIP operates in 15 African countries, with five operational ecosystems and nine under construction, including in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.