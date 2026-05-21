Ghana declares ‘Open for Business’ at inaugural Russia-Ghana dialogue in Kazan

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening economic cooperation with the Russian Federation following the inaugural Russia-Ghana Dialogue held on the sidelines of the 17th International Economic Forum, “Russia – Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2026”.

The high-level engagement, co-organised by the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, brought together government officials, business leaders, academics and financial experts to explore trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The dialogue was moderated by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, John Aggrey, who underscored the importance of structured economic cooperation and stronger commercial partnerships between Ghana and Russia.

Delivering the keynote address, Ghana’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation, Dr Koma Stream Jehu-Appiah, described Ghana as an attractive investment destination and a strategic gateway to West Africa and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He highlighted the country’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for foreign investors and encouraged Russian businesses to explore opportunities across key sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Jehu-Appiah declared that “Ghana is open for business”, signalling the government’s readiness to strengthen economic relations with Russia and attract increased foreign direct investment.

Several speakers at the forum outlined areas of potential collaboration spanning education, banking, mining, industrial development and media engagement.

Head of Business Development and Innovations at the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, Ziona Ayorkor Holm, spoke on corporate social responsibility initiatives targeting women, children and young people.

Ghana’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Dr Koma Stream Jehu-Appiah (second from left), CEO of the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, John Aggrey (third from left) and Head of Business Development and Innovations at the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, Ziona Ayorkor Holm (in Kente dress), meet with partners at the forum

Rector of Derzhavin Tambov State University, Pavel Sergeevich Moiseev, highlighted the importance of academic and educational partnerships in strengthening long-term bilateral relations through joint research, municipal cooperation and talent development programmes.

Vice President of the Association of Banks of Russia, Elena Skvortsova, discussed financial frameworks needed to support cross-border trade and investment, including mechanisms for financing joint ventures and improving cooperation between banking institutions in both countries.

Denis Kozlov, Head of the Foreign Sales Department at Zavod Burovoi Tekhniki LLC, showcased opportunities for Russian technological expertise, particularly in mining and resource extraction, to support development projects in Ghana.

Director of Development at the African Initiative news agency, Mikhail Pozdniakov, also stressed the importance of strategic communication and media collaboration in promoting stronger economic relations between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Mukhametianova Karina, a leading specialist at SEZ Alabuga, shared insights into the role of special economic zones in attracting investment and driving industrial growth.

Participants at the dialogue agreed that sustained follow-up actions would be critical in translating political goodwill into measurable economic outcomes. Discussions focused on practical areas such as trade facilitation, energy development and inclusive business growth.

The forum marked what organisers described as a significant transition from ad hoc engagements to more structured and result-oriented cooperation between Ghana and Russia.

The Roscongress Foundation served as the operator for the preparation and organisation of the event, while the ANO Directorate for Sports and Social Projects acted as the executive directorate.

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