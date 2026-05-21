Gov’t postpones evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a temporary delay in the planned evacuation of Ghanaians living in South Africa following the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in parts of the country.

In a press release issued in Accra on May 21, 2026, the Ministry explained that the evacuation exercise, which was scheduled to begin today, Thursday, had been postponed for a few days due to logistical and legal requirements that must be completed before the process can commence.

According to the Ministry, more than 800 Ghanaians have so far registered with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria requesting evacuation over fears for their safety amid the escalating attacks targeting foreign nationals.

The statement indicated that the delay had become necessary because of mandatory passenger screening processes, flight clearance requirements and extensive coordination between authorities in both Ghana and South Africa.

“Considering the numbers involved and the South African legal conditions that have to be met, including mandatory passenger screening, multi-institutional coordination and flight permits, the planned evacuation has been deferred by a few days to enable our High Commission meet these evacuation conditions,” the Ministry stated.

It added that Ghanaian and South African authorities were working closely to ensure a smooth and expedited evacuation process.

The Ministry further disclosed that senior government officials from both countries remained actively engaged in discussions and operational arrangements aimed at ensuring the safe return of affected Ghanaian nationals.

The latest development follows growing concerns over renewed xenophobic violence in South Africa, where foreign nationals, including other African migrants, have reportedly come under attack in some communities.

Over the years, South Africa has experienced periodic outbreaks of xenophobic violence, often fuelled by frustrations over unemployment, crime and economic hardship. Ghanaian traders, students and professionals living in the country have occasionally been affected by such incidents.

The Government assured Ghanaians in South Africa that every effort was being made to guarantee their safety and safe return home.

“We commend them for their remarkable understanding and patience,” the Ministry noted.

It also pledged to continue providing timely updates to the public as arrangements toward the evacuation exercise progress.

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