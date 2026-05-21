Ghana Immigration Service trains officers ahead of nationwide e-visa rollout

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has begun training officers across the country ahead of the nationwide rollout of Ghana’s electronic visa (e-visa) system scheduled for May 25, 2026.

The two-day training programme, which commenced on Monday, 18th May, 2026, in Accra, is a step in preparing 40 officers from immigration control points nationwide to operate the fully digital platform, which will allow foreign nationals to apply for and complete visa processes online.

According to the GIS, the initiative forms part of efforts to modernise border management, improve accessibility, strengthen security controls, and enhance passenger processing at the country’s entry points.

Opening the training session, Acting Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration in charge of Command Post and Operations, Faisal Disu, urged officers to demonstrate professionalism, discipline, and commitment in implementing the new system.

He described the e-visa initiative as “a new way of working, anchored in transparency and accountability", stressing that data protection would remain a key responsibility for officers operating the platform.

Mr. Disu explained that the system would generate traveller information useful for national security, economic planning, intelligence cooperation, and international collaboration.

He therefore emphasised the need for accuracy, security, and the responsible handling of data captured through the platform.

According to him, the e-visa system will also serve as the first point of contact for many foreign visitors entering Ghana and could help improve the country’s international image.

“A transparent and user-friendly system will enhance Ghana’s image and attract tourism, business, and investment,” he stated.

Mr. Disu further assured officers that the management of the GIS remains committed to continuous capacity building, system upgrades, and the provision of operational tools to support the successful implementation of the initiative.

He added that accountability measures, including detailed audit trails, would be closely monitored and breaches dealt with decisively in line with the law and service regulations.

Participants in the training are expected to undergo sessions on system workflow, monitoring procedures, document verification, and online payment processes.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior GIS officials and partners, including Acting Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Legal, Philip Peter Andoh; Chief Executive Officer of Rock Africa, Francis Gavor; and other departmental heads.

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