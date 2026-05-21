FABAG backs GSA fight against ‘unjustified’ port charges

The Food and Beverage Industry Association of Ghana (FABAG) has thrown its full support behind the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) in its battle against what it describes as “unjustified and excessive charges” imposed by international shipping lines operating in Ghana.

In a strongly worded statement, FABAG backed the GSA's efforts to regulate the sector and warned that shipping lines unwilling to comply with Ghana’s laws should reconsider operating in the country.

The association said it had taken note of a suit reportedly filed by some shipping lines seeking an injunction against the implementation and enforcement of regulatory measures introduced by the GSA.

FABAG described the legal action as “unfortunate, counterproductive, and detrimental to the broader national interest.”

According to the association, businesses in Ghana, especially those in the food and beverage sector, have for years struggled under excessive port and shipping-related charges.

It said the situation has worsened the cost of doing business and contributed to rising prices for consumers.

“At a time when industries are struggling with high operational costs, exchange rate instability, inflationary pressures, and unfair trade competition, every effort must be made to reduce the cost burden on legitimate businesses,” the statement said.

FABAG praised the Ghana Shippers’ Authority for what it called leadership and commitment in promoting “transparency, fairness, and accountability within the shipping and logistics sector.”

The association argued that attempts to delay or frustrate the GSA’s interventions through the courts undermine national efforts to improve Ghana’s business environment and protect local industries.

FABAG insisted that the GSA must be allowed to carry out its legal mandate “without intimidation or obstruction.”

It also demanded that shipping charges and related fees must be transparent, justified, and subjected to proper stakeholder consultation.

“The interests of Ghanaian businesses and consumers must take precedence over excessive profit-driven practices that negatively affect the economy,” the statement stressed.

The association further called on government to continue supporting reforms aimed at improving competitiveness at Ghana’s ports and reducing the cost of imports and production.

FABAG appealed to government institutions, trade associations, organised labour, and civil society groups to support the Ghana Shippers’ Authority in its efforts to restore “fairness and sanity” within the shipping and port sector.

The association said it remains committed to constructive engagement and would continue advocating policies that protect businesses, jobs, investments, and consumers in Ghana.

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