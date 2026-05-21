Trade Ministry prepares for US Chamber of Commerce Trade Mission

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has held a high-level meeting on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, to prepare for a proposed Ghana–US Chamber of Commerce Trade Mission scheduled to take place in Ghana from May 30 to June 5, 2026.
The meeting, chaired by Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Sampson Ahi on behalf of the sector minister, brought together agencies under the Ministry to assess Ghana’s readiness for the visit.
Discussions focused on priority projects and key investment opportunities that will be showcased to the visiting delegation.
According to the Deputy Minister, the proposed mission follows a recent visit by President John Dramani Mahama to the US Chamber of Commerce in the United States, which helped advance engagement between both sides.
The Ministry indicated that preparations are also centred on strengthening coordination among institutions, with plans for investment roundtables and business-to-business meetings aimed at deepening trade and investment relations between Ghana and the United States, particularly in agriculture, agribusiness, renewable energy and technology.
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