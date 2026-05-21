‘I don’t see any faction amongst us’ – Bawumia urges unity in NPP

Audio By Carbonatix
Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for unity within the party, insisting that there are no factions within the NPP despite growing internal political discussions following the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.
Addressing Minority Members of Parliament during a pre-Parliament briefing ahead of the resumption of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament, Dr Bawumia cautioned party supporters against attempting to remove MPs based on perceived political alignments or loyalties within the party.
“I will continue to say and do. I don't see any faction amongst us. I only see NPP. I don't see a Kennedy Agyapong faction, I don't see a Bryan Acheampong faction, I don't see an Adutwum faction. We are all one together,” he stated.
Dr Bawumia further assured members of the caucus that he would not support efforts to sideline or remove MPs because of differences during the party’s internal contests.
“So I promise you that I will not be in any situation where I am going to push for the removal of an MP because he didn't support me. I will never do that,” he added.
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