Mahama’s silence on arrests of NPP officials is concerning – Ahiagbah

Audio By Carbonatix
Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has criticised President John Mahama over what he describes as silence surrounding the recent arrests of opposition party officials by state security agencies.
According to Mr Ahiagbah, the increasing involvement of security operatives in cases relating to public commentary and political criticism raises concerns about freedom of expression and democratic governance under the current administration.
He argued that the trend appears inconsistent with the democratic values the National Democratic Congress (NDC) defended while in opposition, warning that the actions of state institutions risk creating fear among political actors and government critics.
“President Mahama, I am shocked because none of these happenings marries with his personality and the things he said in opposition. I am surprised if President Mahama is still the President, and if he is, then I am afraid to say that he is not in charge. The things that are happening and the President is silent about them are shocking,” he stated.
Mr Ahiagbah made the remarks during an interview on Citi FM on Wednesday, May 20, following the recent remand of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, who is under investigation over alleged misinformation and offensive public comments.
Abronye DC was remanded for two weeks as investigations continue, a development that has generated political debate and criticism from sections of the opposition over the conduct of the security agencies and the handling of free speech-related matters.
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