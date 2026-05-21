Mahama isn’t suppressing free speech – Fifi Kwetey rejects Minority’s claims

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has dismissed claims by the Minority in Parliament that President John Dramani Mahama is undermining freedom of expression in Ghana.

The comments follow a petition by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the Diplomatic Corps, urging the international community to reaffirm the importance of free speech, judicial independence, due process and political tolerance within Ghana’s constitutional democracy.

Speaking during an interview on Citi FM on Wednesday, May 20, Mr Kwetey described the allegations as exaggerated and politically motivated, while insisting that President Mahama respects dissenting opinions and democratic principles.

“Sometimes our friends turn out to be a little bit too sensational in the way they approach things. My good friend, Minority Leader, Afenyo-Markin, knows in his heart that the persona of John Dramani Mahama is not somebody who will prevent people from expressing themselves. This is a game of politics, and people have to say what they have to say,” he stated.

Mr Kwetey also commented on recent remarks by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin directed at a Circuit Court judge, stressing the need to protect the integrity of state institutions despite political disagreements.

He further maintained that the continued detention of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, should be handled strictly within the confines of the law.

“Let’s allow the laws to operate; the law should be sacred,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.