Abronye DC remand is an abuse of judicial discretion – Dr Bomfeh

Managing Editor of National Forum Newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh, has criticised the handling of the case involving Kwame Baffoe, describing the process so far as an abuse of judicial discretionary power.

Speaking on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM, Mr. Bomfeh argued that public officials, including judges, should not be considered above criticism or public scrutiny.

“The right is speech. We shouldn’t think government appointees are above or beyond critique. No one is above question,” he stated.

According to him, judicial decisions are subject to public commentary and review, although such criticism must be expressed respectfully.

He maintained that even if Abronye DC had made comments deemed inappropriate, the state’s response was excessive and troubling.

“What he said was not a statement against the republic, so what is the republic doing in this matter pursuing it criminally?” he questioned.

Mr. Bomfeh further argued that the case raises concerns about attempts to indirectly revive criminal libel laws, despite their repeal in Ghana.

“Given that we repealed the criminal libel law, this appears to be an attempt to bring back criminal libel,” he said.

He criticised the decision to remand the NPP Bono Regional Chairman pending trial, questioning whether the punishment being imposed before conviction was justified.

“The judge has remanded him for the pendency of the case. If he is convicted of the offence, what will be the worst penalty?” he asked.

Mr. Bomfeh stressed that citizens have a responsibility to hold public office holders accountable, regardless of political affiliation.

“We owe it to ourselves, regardless of the party you belong to, to challenge appointees, be they judges, ministers, MPs or police officers. It is the people who gave them the power, and they hold it in trust on behalf of the people,” he noted.

He added that public officials should not use the authority entrusted to them in ways that abuse citizens or undermine democratic principles.

“The process so far is an abuse of the discretionary power given to the judge, and the state is being unfair in this matter,” he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.