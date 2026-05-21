National

No basis for Abronye’s arrest and prosecution – Egyapa Mercer

Source: adomonline.com  
  21 May 2026 4:50am
Former Member of Parliament for Sekondi and former Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer
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Former Member of Parliament for Sekondi and legal practitioner, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has criticised the arrest and prosecution of Kwame Baffoe, popularly called Abronye, insisting there is no legal basis for the charges brought against the opposition figure.

Speaking on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM, Mr. Mercer alleged that the government’s actions were part of attempts to clamp down on free speech and suppress dissenting opinions.

According to him, the decision by the New Patriotic Party to petition the diplomatic community was aimed at drawing international attention to what the party describes as the growing criminalisation of free speech in Ghana.

“We are a sovereign nation, but we are not an island. We operate within the global community,” he stated.

Mr. Mercer said the NPP had consistently protested against what it perceives as attacks on freedom of expression, but claimed those concerns had largely been ignored by government.

“It is important that we as a Minority draw the attention of the international community so that within diplomatic circles the government will be engaged,” he said.

The former legislator stressed that although he does not support insults or disrespectful political discourse, he believes the state’s response to comments allegedly made by Abronye DC was excessive.

“I don’t subscribe to disrespectful politics or insults, and the NPP also does not support that,” he noted.

Mr. Mercer explained that after reviewing the charge sheet, he found nothing that justified the arrest or prosecution of the NPP Bono Regional Chairman.

“I took a look at the charge sheet to see which part was insulting. It is an opinion. His view is that the conduct of the judge does not fit that of a judge but one of a politician clothed in judicial apparel. How is that offensive?” he questioned.

He argued that the continued detention of Abronye DC raises concerns about the government’s commitment to democratic principles and freedom of expression.

“Clearly, there is no basis for the charge or the arrest. So what is the state doing if its attempt is not to clamp down on free speech? Because everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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