NPP condemns arrest, raises concerns over free speech, abuse of state power

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the arrest of Abubakar Yakubu, the Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer of the party, describing the action as unwarranted and deeply troubling for the nation’s democratic credentials.

“According to available information, Mr Yakubu, popularly known as ‘Baba Amando’, accompanied by his lawyer, Mr Alfred Tuah Yeboah, a former Deputy Attorney-General, honoured an invitation from the Ghana Police Service at the Bono Regional Police Headquarters at approximately 10:00 a.m. today.

“Upon arrival, however, both Mr Yakubu and his counsel were informed by officers at the command that they had no knowledge of such an invitation, despite prior communication directing him to report there,” a statement issued by the NPP explained.

A copy of the statement signed by Mr Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the NPP and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said that: “Subsequent engagement with the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra revealed that Mr Yakubu was instead required in Accra.”

The CID in Accra reportedly instructed the Bono Regional Police CID to effect his arrest and facilitate his transfer to the capital, and he had since been arrested and is presently being conveyed to Accra.

It said the NPP viewed the development as yet another example of the growing use of state security apparatus to intimidate and silence dissenting voices under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

The Party is particularly concerned that this action raises serious questions about the state of free speech and civil liberties in the country, the statement indicated.

It said: “The party believes this incident constitutes a diversionary tactic aimed at shifting public attention away from pressing national challenges, including LGBT issues, failed formula “1-3-3”, rising cost of living, increasing fuel prices, increasing utility tariffs, the government’s failure to deliver on key policy promises.”

Meanwhile, some aggrieved supporters of the party in the Sunyani East constituency besieged the regional police headquarters in Sunyani to register their displeasure, describing Mr Yakubu’s arrest as baseless and a political witch hunt.

They chanted NPP songs in solidarity with Mr Yakubu, whose arrest had since remained a topical issue in Sunyani, with many other NPP faithful flooding the social media with the news of his arrest.

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