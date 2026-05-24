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Fifi Folson marks 20 years on air with Thanksgiving Service, launches teen gospel initiative

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  24 May 2026 9:43pm
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Gospel broadcaster and media personality Fifi Folson marked two decades of impact on radio and television with a special thanksgiving service held at Prayer Palace on Spintex Road in Accra.

The event, dubbed 20 Years of Impact On-Air Special Thanksgiving Service, brought together family, friends, gospel musicians, and admirers to celebrate his journey in ministry and media.

Several gospel musicians nurtured and supported by Fifi Folson over the years were present to honour him through music ministration.

Among them was renowned gospel singer Akesse Brempong, who joined others in leading worship and praise during the celebration.

Family members, including his parents, were also in attendance to support and celebrate the broadcaster’s milestone.

As part of the event, Fifi Folson officially launched #Kristeens, a new initiative to encourage teenagers to embrace the gospel and Christian values.

The project is expected to focus on youth empowerment, faith-based mentorship, and the creation of a platform that connects teenagers with positive Christian influences.

The Thanksgiving Service, which had an all-white dress code and free entry for guests, drew a large gathering of worshippers and well-wishers who joined in celebrating Fifi Folson’s contribution to gospel broadcasting and Christian ministry over the past 20 years.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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