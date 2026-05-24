Ghana’s Jada Yankey clocks new personal best at AP Race London International

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian swimmer Jada Yankey continued her impressive development on the international stage after recording a new personal best in the women’s 50m butterfly at the AP Race London International 2026.
Competing at the London Aquatics Centre, the young Ghanaian clocked 30.74 seconds in Heat 7 of 15 to finish second in her race during the competition held from 23 to 25 May.
The performance marked another important milestone for Yankey, who remains one of Ghana’s promising young swimming talents after several personal bests at the 2026 Africa Aquatics Championships in Oran, Algeria.
Jada was also the youngest swimmer in her heat and is set to turn 14 on Monday, May 25, but remained classified as a 14-year-old competitor for the event.
The AP Race London International, licensed by World Aquatics, has developed into one of the most recognised international swimming competitions outside the major global championships.
Organisers described the event as a meeting point for “Olympic Champions to emerging talent,” with the competition designed to create high-level racing opportunities for athletes across different age groups and standards.
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