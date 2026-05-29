I am the second most criticised person in Ghana – Kurt Okraku

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku says he believes he is the second most criticised public figure in the country, after President John Mahama.
Speaking at the launch of the UK Talent Identification Programme, Okraku pointed to the constant scrutiny he faces in football, noting the frequent mention of his name across media discussions.
“I am not too sure that in our country, there are more than two people who are more criticised than my good self,” he said.
“You take the president of the country out, the next most criticised person is Kurt Okraku.
“Each radio station has dedicated airtime to football and believe me, every second of the day, the name Kurt Okraku is mentioned.
“The Black Stars squad was released by head coach Carlos Queiroz, go on social media and see who is attacked, it’s Kurt.”
Ghana is currently preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with friendly matches against Wales and Jamaica scheduled for June 2 and June 10 respectively.
The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama as they continue their search for a first World Cup knockout-stage qualification since 2010.
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