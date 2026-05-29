Obuasi Mine commences construction of New Edubiase SHS Multipurpose Assembly Hall

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine has commenced construction works on a modern 1,500-seater Multi-Purpose Assembly Hall and a modern secured main gatehouse structure for New Edubiase Senior High School under its 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP).

The project forms part of the Mine’s strategic commitment to promoting sustainable community development through investments in education and critical social infrastructure within its host communities.

The state-of-the-art facility is expected to be completed within 17 months by AA Engineering and Construction, a local contractor engaged for the project.

The new facility is designed to provide a modern and conducive environment for academic, administrative and social activities within the school. In addition to the spacious assembly hall, the project includes a fully integrated administrative complex and other ancillary infrastructure aimed at improving operational efficiency and staff welfare.

Key components of the project include a dedicated sound room for audio-visual and event management, a 16-seater staff eatery, Headmaster’s and Assistant Headmaster’s suites, stores and washrooms, a bursar’s office, three general administrative offices, six additional office spaces for faculty and departmental use, an 18-seater conference room, and a 24-seater staff common room.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the Director, Sustainability Management, Edmund Oduro Agyei reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting quality education and improving educational outcomes in host communities through impactful and sustainable investments.

The Edubiasehene, Guahyia Oduropanin Birikorang, commended the Mine for its massive investment in education, adding that the construction of the multipurpose Assembly Hall lends credence to the Mine’s commitment to extending development beyond its immediate operational areas.

The Headmaster of New Edubiase Senior High School, Christopher Appiah Mensah, also expressed profound appreciation to the Obuasi Mine for the intervention, describing the project as timely and transformative.

According to him, the new facility will help address longstanding infrastructure challenges confronting the school, provide a more conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning, and create adequate space for academic and social gatherings.

He further noted that the project would greatly enhance administrative efficiency and improve the overall welfare of both staff and students.

The intervention is expected to significantly improve the teaching and learning environment in the school, enhance its capacity to host examinations and major events, support academic excellence and student development, and strengthen educational infrastructure within the Adansi South District.

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