Ghana partners Google for Education to drive AI revolution in schools

The Minister for Education has announced a new partnership between the Ministry of Education and Google for Education aimed at bringing advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools into the country’s education system.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 20, the Minister revealed that the Ministry had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google for Education as part of efforts to modernise teaching and learning across Ghana.

“Yesterday, I signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Education, Ghana, and Google for Education, represented by Mr Kelvin Kells, Global Managing Director,” the Minister stated.

According to the Minister, the agreement is expected to strengthen the use of technology in classrooms while preparing students for a rapidly changing digital world.

“The agreement seeks to affirm a strategic collaboration aimed at integrating advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies into Ghana’s education system,” he wrote.

He explained that the partnership would support innovation in teaching and learning, improve digital literacy among students and teachers, and help educators build their skills in the use of modern technology.

The Minister added that the collaboration would also equip Ghanaian students with “the critical skills needed for the future of work in an increasingly technology-driven world.”

Describing the partnership as a major milestone, the Minister said it reflects the government’s broader vision of transforming education through innovation and international collaboration.

“This milestone reflects the government’s commitment to transforming education through technology, innovation, and global partnerships that position Ghanaian learners to compete effectively in the digital age,” he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.