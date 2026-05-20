Koforidua High Court restrains Akropong traditional leaders from Awukudae celebrations

Ahoho-Da-Entry into the Awukudae festival, 2025

The Koforidua High Court in the Eastern Region has issued an order restraining four traditional leaders from organising or participating in any Awukudae celebration or related event at Akropong Akuapim.

The order was granted under Section 1(6) of the Public Order Act following an application filed by the Inspector General of Police through the Ghana Police Service.

The respondents named in the suit are Nana Afua Nketiah Obuo II, Queen Mother, Nana Kwasi Omenako, Asonahene, Nana Okromansa Amoah, Twafohene, and Odehye Edmund Ohene Asa Agyekum, Nketiah Abusuapanin.

According to the court order, the respondents and “any other person(s) claiming through them” are restrained or prohibited from celebrating any Awukudae or carrying out any event on Wednesday, 20th May 2026, or on any other day in May 2026 at Akropong Akuapim or elsewhere.

The injunction followed an affidavit filed by Inspector Nuhu Mumuni of the Eastern Regional Police Command in Koforidua on 19th May 2026 in support of the application.

The order was issued by Justice George Krofa Addae of the High Court and sealed by the Chief Registrar, Anthony Atachie, on 19th May 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.