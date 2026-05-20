National

Ghana commissions 10 Forest Protection Camps to boost fight against illegal mining and logging

Source: Myjoyonline  
  20 May 2026 7:08am
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Ghana, with support from the United Kingdom government, has commissioned and handed over 10 forest protection camps and two checkpoint accommodation facilities at the Oda River Forest Reserve to strengthen the fight against illegal mining, logging, and other threats to the country’s forests.

In a speech read on behalf of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Director of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, Joseph Boakye, said the facilities represent the government’s broader commitment to sustainable forest management and environmental protection.

He noted that Ghana’s forests remain critical national assets that support livelihoods, biodiversity, and climate resilience, stressing that the government is determined to protect them through stronger enforcement measures and improved operational capacity.

“The protection of our forests requires commitment, vigilance and the right infrastructure for officers on the ground,” the Minister said.

Mr Buah also commended development partners, traditional authorities, and local communities for supporting forest governance initiatives in Ghana.

The Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Hugh C. A. Brown, described the commissioning as a significant milestone in efforts to improve forest security and operational effectiveness across the country.

“These facilities will greatly improve monitoring, coordination and rapid response operations in our forest reserves,” he stated.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the United Kingdom, the Acting Deputy UK Commissioner to Ghana, Terri Sarch, said the handover demonstrates the strong partnership between Ghana and the UK in promoting sustainable forest management.

She noted that through programmes such as the Forest Governance, Markets and Climate initiative of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the UK has continued to support Ghana in strengthening forest governance and enforcement systems.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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