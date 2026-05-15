Bono Regional Minister calls on community to support fight against illegal mining

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has urged the chiefs and people of Amomaso and Benkasa communities in the Berekum West District to support the fight against illegal mining activities in those communities.

He asked them to report any suspected galamsey activity to the security agencies or the Assembly for prompt action.

According to Mr Akwaboa, the security agencies relied heavily on intelligence to clamp down on the unscrupulous activities of the miners in the local communities.

“If illegal miners come here or enter the forests and residents fail to inform the authorities, it becomes difficult for security agencies to act swiftly,” he stated.

Mr Akwaboa gave the advice when he extended his “Accounting to the People” series forum to the district and interacted with the community members at Jinijini, the district capital.

He said that the forum formed part of government efforts to promote transparency, participatory governance and responsive leadership.

The Regional Minister noted that the government had upped measures to tackle illegal mining activities at the Amomaso and Benkasa communities, saying that a security taskforce had been formed to disrupt the operations of illegal miners.

Mr Akwaboa urged the community members not to allow “individuals to exploit the names of government officials to engage in illegal mining activities” and urged them to report and assist the security agencies in their work.

“If the government intends to undertake any legitimate mining activity in the area, the community will be duly informed”, he stated, reiterating that “neither President John Mahama nor the Bono Regional Coordinating Council condones illegal mining.”

Mr Akwaboa appealed to the chiefs and the people of the two communities to remain vigilant and provide timely information about the activities of the illegal miners.

The Berekum West District Chief Executive, Collins Asoma, said several physical infrastructure development projects were ongoing at the various Senior High and basic schools in the area, including sanitation and water projects.

He said there was also an ongoing construction of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound projects, road infrastructure, agriculture, as well as youth employment and skills training programmes.



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