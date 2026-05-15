Bono Regional Minister calls on community to support fight against illegal mining

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has urged the chiefs and people of Amomaso and Benkasa communities in the Berekum West District to support the fight against illegal mining activities in those communities.
He asked them to report any suspected galamsey activity to the security agencies or the Assembly for prompt action.
According to Mr Akwaboa, the security agencies relied heavily on intelligence to clamp down on the unscrupulous activities of the miners in the local communities.
“If illegal miners come here or enter the forests and residents fail to inform the authorities, it becomes difficult for security agencies to act swiftly,” he stated.
Mr Akwaboa gave the advice when he extended his “Accounting to the People” series forum to the district and interacted with the community members at Jinijini, the district capital.
He said that the forum formed part of government efforts to promote transparency, participatory governance and responsive leadership.
The Regional Minister noted that the government had upped measures to tackle illegal mining activities at the Amomaso and Benkasa communities, saying that a security taskforce had been formed to disrupt the operations of illegal miners.
Mr Akwaboa urged the community members not to allow “individuals to exploit the names of government officials to engage in illegal mining activities” and urged them to report and assist the security agencies in their work.
“If the government intends to undertake any legitimate mining activity in the area, the community will be duly informed”, he stated, reiterating that “neither President John Mahama nor the Bono Regional Coordinating Council condones illegal mining.”
Mr Akwaboa appealed to the chiefs and the people of the two communities to remain vigilant and provide timely information about the activities of the illegal miners.
The Berekum West District Chief Executive, Collins Asoma, said several physical infrastructure development projects were ongoing at the various Senior High and basic schools in the area, including sanitation and water projects.
He said there was also an ongoing construction of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound projects, road infrastructure, agriculture, as well as youth employment and skills training programmes.
Latest Stories
-
Boy, 15, shot dead in France as prosecutors blame drug war
2 minutes
-
Who could make a late case for Ghana’s World Cup squad? Seven names worth watching
7 minutes
-
Another batch of Blue Water Guards commissioned to intensify fight against illegal mining
13 minutes
-
Protecting our highways
27 minutes
-
High-stakes US-China summit ends with cordial rhetoric but few concrete breakthroughs
30 minutes
-
Bono Regional Minister calls on community to support fight against illegal mining
43 minutes
-
MELPWU demands immediate reinstatement of Korle Bu lab head amid ongoing dispute
43 minutes
-
2026 World Cup: Adingra and Pepe return to the Côte d’Ivoire squad for tournament
54 minutes
-
The case for Prince-Osei Owusu: Why the CF Montréal captain deserves a place in Ghana’s World Cup squad
55 minutes
-
New Ebola deaths in eastern DR Congo spark fears of regional spread amid ongoing conflict
58 minutes
-
Manhyia Palace Museum honours Ghanaian, international creative arts personalities
1 hour
-
Ghana’s favourite sausages might be costing your kids more than you think
1 hour
-
Mohammed Fuseini scores winner as USG beat Anderlecht win Belgian Cup
1 hour
-
New Delta One Missoni amenity kits feature five seasonal colors, exclusive Grown Alchemist skincare routine
1 hour
-
2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses drawn in Group, face France, South Korea and Ecuador
1 hour