19-year-old man lynched at Mpasatia over alleged aboboyaa theft

A 19-year-old man has died after being subjected to mob action over allegations of stealing a motorised tricycle, popularly known as an aboboyaa, at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

According to available information, the deceased was among three suspects allegedly involved in stealing an aboboyaa in the area.

Speaking to Adom News, the Mpasatia Assembly Member, Karim Salifu, confirmed that the incident occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on June 3, 2026.

"The deceased was with two other suspects who had allegedly come to steal an aboboyaa in the area. The owner raised the alarm after spotting them. While they were attempting to flee with the tricycle, one of them fell and was attacked by community members who were chasing them," Mr Salifu said.

He explained that he arrived at the scene at about 6:30 a.m. and found the suspect still alive. However, the victim died a few minutes later.

Mr Salifu said he subsequently reported the incident to the Mpasatia Police Command, which conveyed the body to the morgue of the Frimpong-Boateng Hospital for a post-mortem examination and further investigations.

He added that no arrests had been made in connection with the mob action as of the time of filing this report.

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