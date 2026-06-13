Photos: How Accra West uses ‘aboboyaa’ to transport waste on muddy roads to McCarthy Hills dumpsite

Audio By Carbonatix
Scores of refuse-laden tricycles, popularly known as 'aboboyaa', have been forming long queues in the McCarthy Hills area of Accra, along the N1 highway, particularly at the section from Sakaman junction through Mallam junction to the Tetegu junction area.
They have been meandering through a muddy access road near the McCarthy Hills dumping site in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality.
These tricycles, transporting waste from different parts of Western Accra, have been causing congestion on the route leading to the disposal site.
ince the rains intensified this June, it has been noticed that the number of tricycles caught up in the congestion and lined up along the road has been increasing day in and day out.
Graphic Online's Photo Editor, Douglas Anane Frimpong, has visited the area and captured these scenes of tricycles meandering through mud to the dumpsite.
A team from the Local Government Ministry and Zoomlion was also at the site on Saturday, June 13, to assess the situation and find solutions.
The following photos and video show a long queue of tricycles heading to the dump site at McCarthy Hills.
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