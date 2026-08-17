Bawumia charges NPP executives to rebuild party for 2028 victory

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) must use its ongoing internal reorganisation to rebuild its structures and position itself to reclaim political power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 general elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

Speaking on Sunday, August 16, Dr Bawumia urged newly elected Greater Accra Regional executives of the party to treat their election as the beginning of a major responsibility rather than the conclusion of the NPP’s internal reorganisation.

The former Vice President said the regional elections form part of a broader exercise that has already seen the party conduct polling station, electoral area and constituency elections.

He noted that the reorganisation process would be completed with the national executive elections scheduled for October 10, after which the party would have a stronger organisational structure to drive its campaign for the 2028 elections.

“The goal for all of us is to win the 2028 election. This is just a stepping stone towards winning 2028,” Dr Bawumia said.

He said the newly elected executives had a significant task ahead of them and urged them to commit fully to strengthening the party at the grassroots and across all levels.

According to him, the success of the reorganisation would depend on the ability of the new executives to work together, rebuild the party’s structures and prepare the NPP for the task of returning to government in 2028.

“We will culminate that process on October 10 with the national elections and therefore, at the end of that, the party will be in a good position to have that vehicle that drives us to victory in 2028. So there is a lot of work ahead of us,” he said.

Dr Bawumia stressed that winning the regional elections should not be regarded simply as a personal political achievement, but as a mandate to help reposition the NPP and deliver victory in the next general election.

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