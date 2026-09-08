NPP national election: ‘Something shocking is about to happen in Kumasi’ – Sylvester Tetteh

New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary hopeful, Sylvester Tetteh, has predicted a surprise outcome in the party’s upcoming national executive election, insisting that endorsements alone cannot determine who wins.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Monday, September 7, Mr Tetteh said the party’s delegates would ultimately decide the outcome at the polls, despite the endorsements secured by some candidates.

“Endorsements do not guarantee winning an election. What happened during John Boadu’s time will happen again. Something shocking is about to happen in Kumasi,” he said.

He argued that the NPP’s history showed that General Secretaries who presided over electoral defeats had struggled to secure re-election, citing Ohene Ntow, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, and John Boadu as examples.

“No General Secretary who led the party to a humiliating defeat has ever been re-elected; it happened to Ohene Ntow, Sir John and John Boadu,” Mr Tetteh said.

His comments come ahead of the NPP’s national officers' election, where he is seeking to become the party’s next General Secretary.

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