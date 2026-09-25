NPP’s path to victory lies in unity – Boakye Antwi

New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary aspirant Eugene Boakye Antwi says the party’s path back to power in 2028 depends largely on unity among its members and leaders.

According to him, the NPP’s recent electoral setbacks, particularly its defeat in the 2024 general elections, were largely linked to internal divisions and weaknesses in the party’s organisation.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on September 25, Mr Antwi said the party’s history showed that it performed strongly when its members remained united behind a common goal.

“Anytime this party is united, we are unstoppable. Anytime this party is divided, we are defeated,” he said.

He cited the NPP’s victories in the 2000 and 2016 general elections, when the party rallied behind John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, respectively, and contrasted those successes with its defeats in 2008 and 2024, which he attributed to divisions within the party.

Mr Antwi warned that without unity, the NPP risked repeating the internal challenges that contributed to what he described as the party’s “abysmal defeat” in 2024.

The General Secretary aspirant also pledged to provide direct financial support to constituencies to enable them to remain active between elections.

“Once I am elected, every constituency will receive funds to activate its work. We cannot wait until parliamentary candidates are selected. Our job in opposition is to take the fight to our political opponents,” he said.

He argued that constituency structures should remain active throughout the electoral cycle rather than becoming fully operational only when elections approach.

Mr Antwi's campaign is therefore centred on strengthening the relationship between the party's leadership and its grassroots structures, while improving organisation and ensuring that constituencies have the resources needed to undertake party activities.

He maintained that a united and well-organised NPP would be better positioned to rebuild its support base and pursue its objective of returning to government in 2028.

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