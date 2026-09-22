Government would be helpless if it relies on NPP for drug intelligence – Miracles Aboagye

Audio By Carbonatix
Senior aide to NPP flagbearer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, says the government would be demonstrating its helplessness if it has to rely on the opposition party for intelligence to tackle Ghana’s drug trafficking problem.
His comments follow remarks by NDC Deputy Director of Elections and IT, Rashid Tanko-Computer, that some NPP members could be invited by security agencies to provide further information on allegations of drug-related activities in the country.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, September 22, Mr Aboagye said security agencies should engage anyone who has information that could help address the problem, but insisted that the government should not depend on the opposition to resolve the issue.
“If our security services believe that the information that the NPP person that they are inviting had could lead them to solving this national disgrace, so be it,” he said.
However, he questioned the manner in which Mr Tanko-Computer announced the intended invitations, describing his comments as threatening.
“The National Security and security services are not puppies and pets of the NDC, they are assets of the state. So the way he speaks as if he is threatening, I laugh over it,” he said.
Mr Aboagye said security agencies should pursue information from opposition politicians, religious leaders, traditional authorities or any other persons if it could help them address the drug trafficking concerns.
“So if any security agency believe that anybody within the opposition party, their clergy, their chiefs, have information that could help them to solve this problem that they are helpless looking on to, they should do it,” he stated.
He said the ultimate objective should be to restore Ghana’s reputation amid concerns over recent drug trafficking cases.
“Because what we want as a people is that the name of Ghana, that at the moment has been dragged in the mud by his government because of their inefficiencies, is restored,” he added.
Mr Aboagye, however, said he would be concerned if the government had to depend on the opposition for information before it could tackle the problem.
“I would be surprised if this government is going to rely on the opposition party before they can solve this national disgrace,” he said.
He argued that such dependence would raise questions about the government’s capacity to address the challenge independently.
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