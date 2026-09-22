NPP press conference on drug busts should be treated with contempt – NDC

The Deputy Director of Elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer, has called for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) recent press conference on drug busts to be treated with contempt.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, September 22, he questioned the credibility of the NPP’s concerns, citing what he described as the party’s record on drug management while in government.

“You should dismiss them completely. In fact, if this call was coming from CPP, PNC, or other political party, maybe one would have taken note of their concern. But NPP, look, the history of drug management in this country. In fact, it doesn't support it,” he said.

Mr Tanko-Computer, however, said the allegations raised by the NPP should not be ignored entirely, particularly claims that clandestine laboratories are operating in Ghana.

He urged the NPP to provide the relevant information to the security agencies if it has evidence to support its claims.

“I listened to the press conference, and I'm sure the National Security Secretariat and other allied security agencies listened to the press conference, because it appeared this group of people they have a lot of information about these drugs,” he stated.

“If you have clear information about these dealings, we are open for information as a government. Come and give us more information,” he added.

His comments follow a press conference by NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye over the current drug busts linked to Ghana.

At the event, Mr Boakye accused the NDC of having a history of association with illicit drug trafficking.

Nana B, as he is popularly known as Nana B, claimed that the emergence of recent drug-related cases following the NDC’s return to power was evidence of a link between the party and the illicit drug trade.

He cited the case of Nayele Ametefeh, who was arrested at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom in November 2014 for transporting cocaine from Ghana during President John Mahama’s first administration.

Mr Ametefeh was found with about 12.5 kilogrammes of cocaine and was subsequently convicted and sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison by a British court.

Mr Boakye argued on Tuesday, September 22, that recent narcotics-related incidents involving consignments reportedly traced to Ghana mirrored developments recorded under the previous Mahama administration.

He described the situation as disturbing, claiming that illicit drug trafficking had resurfaced following the NDC’s return to government.

"We have been here before, don't forget. Ghanaians have not forgotten the Nayele Ametefe scandal under the first Mahama administration, where this drug trafficker was afforded the courtesy of the VVIP wing at the Kotoka International Airport before her arrest at Heathrow with cocaine in her bags, an episode that dragged our country's name through international disgrace," he said.

"Today, under the second Mahama term, the same pattern has resurfaced, the same process has returned, and it has grown to be much worse," he claimed.

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