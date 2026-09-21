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‘Let’s stop the politics’ — Dafeamekpor calls for united fight against drug trafficking

Source: Adom online  
  21 September 2026 2:23pm
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Majority Leader and MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has waded into the ongoing debate over drug trafficking in Ghana, arguing that the issue should not be reduced to partisan politics.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Dafeamekpor listed a series of drug seizures and arrests recorded in Ghana and involving Ghanaians or foreign nationals between 2017 and 2024.

He cited cases involving cocaine and heroin seizures at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Ghana Post and other locations, as well as a major cocaine seizure in Nsawam in 2008.

Mr Dafeamekpor also referenced a January 2009 US Department of State report which described Ghana as a transshipment point for illegal drugs, particularly cocaine from South America and heroin from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He said the report noted that drugs transited through Accra’s Kotoka International Airport to Europe and the United States, while also contributing to domestic drug consumption.

The South Dayi MP used the cases to argue that drug trafficking is a longstanding national challenge that predates the current administration.

He called for a national approach to tackling the menace rather than partisan exchanges.

“So let’s stop the politics and support Govt efforts to fight the drug menace as a Nation.”

He added: “We were declared a drug trafficking hub under an NPP Govt in 2008.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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