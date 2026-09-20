National

Toobu rejects calls to recall Parliament over 3.9-tonne cocaine shipment

Source: Myjoyonline  
  20 September 2026 12:15pm
Peter Lanchene Toobu
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Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee and Wa West MP Peter Lanchene Toobu has rejected calls for Parliament to be recalled to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shipment of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine linked to Ghana.

The Minority in Parliament has petitioned Speaker Alban Bagbin to recall the House, arguing that the drug seizures raise urgent national security concerns and require parliamentary oversight.

But speaking on Saturday, September 19, Mr Toobu said recalling Parliament would not necessarily strengthen oversight because existing parliamentary committees could examine the matter while the House is in recess.

He said the Defence and Interior, Transport, and Trade and Industry committees already had oversight responsibilities relevant to the shipment and could undertake the necessary work without requiring a recall of the full House.

“If you sit and watch for something to blow up and you think that that’s the right time to set up a bipartisan committee to inquire into the matter, you’ll be moving from oversight and venturing into what we call micromanagement of various institutions,” he said in a Citi FM interview.

Focus on systems, not individuals

Mr Toobu said effective parliamentary oversight should involve scrutiny of policies, budgeting processes and institutional operations rather than responding only after a crisis had occurred.

He also argued that the government’s response should focus on fixing systemic weaknesses rather than simply removing individuals from office.

“You don’t correct the system by firing people,” he said.

Mr Toobu backed efforts to develop a broader framework to improve coordination among security agencies and strengthen the country’s response to drug trafficking.

His comments come after President John Dramani Mahama directed the formation of an inter-agency task force to develop a roadmap for preventing drug trafficking through Ghana’s borders.

The task force has been given two weeks to submit its recommendations following an urgent meeting between the President, security chiefs and relevant ministers. Ten people, including four Customs Division officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority, are currently being held as investigations continue.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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