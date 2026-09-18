No evidence linking government, NDC members to cocaine probe – Kwakye Ofosu

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has rejected claims linking members of government or the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ongoing investigations into cocaine trafficking through Ghana’s borders.

He said no evidence had so far been presented to establish the involvement of any government official or NDC member in the investigations, cautioning against speculation while security agencies work to establish the facts.

“You folks, as you speak, nobody has put forward any evidence of the involvement of any member of government or any member of the party,” he said. “It is imperative that we avoid this kind of speculation and rumour-mongering when there’s no basis for it.”

His comments follow President John Dramani Mahama’s meeting with security chiefs on Thursday, September 17, over major cocaine seizures linked to Ghana, including the seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine by French customs authorities from a container shipped from Ghana.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also said none of the 10 people currently in custody in connection with the investigations is a member of government.

He stressed, however, that political affiliation would not protect anyone found to have participated in the illegal trade.

“In any event, even if a high-ranking member of government or a member of the NDC was involved, it would mean that they have committed a crime against the state of Ghana, that they have violated Ghanaian law, and therefore they will be taken through the same processes that anybody else who violates Ghanaian law will be taken through,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu made the comments during an interview on Channel One TV on Thursday, September 17.

He said the priority remained to establish accountability for anyone found to be involved and prevent further trafficking of narcotics through Ghana’s borders.

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