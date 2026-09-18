GSA records 18% revenue growth in 2025

Professor George Agyei, the Director-General, Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), says the Authority recorded an 18 per cent increase in revenue in 2025, generating more than GH¢228 million, while expanding its testing, calibration, and verification activities.

The Director-General said the improved financial performance was achieved through disciplined management of its resources.

Professor Agyei announced this at the Authority’s Annual Stakeholders meeting in Accra.

She said the Authority recorded a five-fold increase in the surplus transferred to its accumulated fund, describing the development as evidence of improved financial discipline alongside the delivery of its regulatory mandate.

The Director-General said the GSA verified 242,764 weights, measures, and weighing instruments in 2025, representing a six per cent increase over the previous year.

The Authority also calibrated 26,091 instruments for industry, exceeding its target by 25 per cent, while its laboratories tested 28,375 product samples, 31 per cent above target and 22 per cent higher than the number tested in 2024.

These activities, he stressed, were aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring that products circulating in Ghana and exported to other markets met required standards.

He said the authority issued 1,259 certificates to local manufacturers during the year, a 12 per cent improvement over the previous year.

“Each one is a signal to all of us that Ghanaian products meet the mark,” he said, stressing the importance of strengthening Ghana’s quality infrastructure.

Despite the progress, Prof Agyei acknowledged that the Authority had fallen short in one key area, noting that only 40 per cent of the 426 standards targeted for development had been completed.

He described the figure as an “honest number” that clearly identified an area requiring greater attention and called on stakeholders to contribute their expertise and practical experience to help the Authority close the gap.

“We are not here for pleasantries alone. Interrogate our performance. Challenge our plans,” he said.

Alhaji Hudu Mogtari, Chairman of the GSA Governing Board, urged stakeholders to provide frank feedback to help improve the Authority’s operations.

He said the stakeholder engagement was not merely a statutory requirement under the SIGA Act, 2019 (Act 990), and the Authority’s annual performance obligations, but was necessary because the GSA could not effectively perform its mandate without stakeholders.

“A standard which is written in an office and never tested against the realities of the factory floor, the market stall, or the export terminal is just a paper,” he said.

Alhaji Mogtari said standards must ultimately create value for businesses seeking access to new markets, protect consumers, safeguard the environment, and support government efforts to increase exports and facilitate trade.

Dr Awal Mohammed, Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations, GSA, said

the performance formed part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s quality infrastructure, support industry, protect consumers and facilitate trade.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.