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Mahama briefed on recent narcotic trafficking cases

Source: GNA  
  18 September 2026 4:54am
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President John Mahama on Thursday chaired a meeting of security chiefs and received a detailed briefing on investigations into the recent trafficking of drugs out of Ghana’s ports.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, said the President was informed that 10 individuals, including four officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), were being held while investigations continued.

It said the meeting reviewed the existing structure and security systems and recommended new measures to address the situation.

The statement said President Mahama directed the formation of an inter-agency task force to present, within two weeks, a detailed roadmap, based on Thursday’s meeting, on measures to prevent the trafficking of drugs across Ghana’s borders.

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